The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the deadline for the fourth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Jan. 15. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in the challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
This year’s Innovations Challenge asks students to develop an innovative and implementable solution that helps address Pennsylvania’s transportation revenue shortfall by identifying potential new funding streams, aside from additional gas taxes, tolls or mileage-based user fees, to help ensure adequate transportation funding for the future.
Regional winners will be invited to compete for the state championship. Monetary awards totaling $5,500 will be divided among the first, second and third place statewide winning teams.