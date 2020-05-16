ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities is extending the deadline for applications for its Future Environmental Leaders Scholarship Program because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on schools.
The new deadline is May 30.
The contest is open to high school seniors planning to attend either two-year or four-year colleges to pursue an environmentally related career. Seven winners will be selected, one from each geographic region served by PPL. Each winner will receive $2,000 toward college expenses.
“School closings in our service territory, and around the nation, have had a big effect on students, including high school seniors finalizing college plans,” said Lori Burkert, the utility’s environmental compliance manager. “Moving the application deadline back a month will give prospective applicants more time amid all the uncertainty generated by this public health crisis.”
PPL’s environmental scholarship seeks students who possess passion for being a positive force for the environment. A key aspect of the scholarship application is a short essay that asks students to explain why they’re interested in pursuing a career with environmental ties.
Scholarships will be awarded in early July 2020, rather than early June.
PPL employees and members of their immediate families or households are not eligible for the scholarship. To learn more about the scholarship and view the application and rules, visit pplelectric.com/scholarship. For information about all of PPL’s environmental efforts, visit pplelectric.com/environment.