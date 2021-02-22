Nonprofits have until this Friday to preregister for Raise the Region 2021, an event to help local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, along with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting March 10 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m., March 11.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is for 501(c)(3) organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.
Nonprofits interested in registering for this event should visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org. Representatives can contact the Community Foundation at 570-321-1500 for more information.
The public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org at this time and select participating nonprofits to support. Gifts will be stretched by the matching contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible and will help nonprofits.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits.
Additional monetary prizes and incentives, sponsored by Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC, Weis Markets, and AutoTrader, will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event.
In 2020, Northcentral Pennsylvania residents donated $1,426,572 to more than 280 nonprofits.