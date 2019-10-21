By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Assessment has until Oct. 31 to make a decision on whether to grant UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury’s request to become tax exempt.
Meanwhile, UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven is also seeking tax exemption from the Clinton County Board of Assessment, meaning a combined $679,934 in tax revenue in both counties is in question.
Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman said the county has made decisions on 48 of the 52 total properties — 13 of which were seeking tax exemption — that appealed in early October. UPMC, which is seeking a tax exemption of nearly $370,00 in real estate revenue, is one of the four yet to be decided.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, and the former Lock Haven Hospital, at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, were both purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of N. 11th St. If successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to Kaseman.
Clinton County Chief Assessor Keith L. Yearick said $308,134 in real estate revenue would be exempt if Clinton County approved the request: $163,190 from Keystone Central School District, $72,523 from the city of Lock Haven and $72,421 from Clinton County. UPMC had an appeal hearing on Oct. 7 and the board has until Nov. 5 to decide.
“Everybody wants to see this done as soon as possible so they can move on with their budgets,” said Yearick.
The other three properties that the Northumberland County Board of Assessment, which is made up of the three county commissioners, have not decided yet are: HCR Manorcare Properties LLC at 800 Court Street Circle Drive, Sunbury, seeking tax exemption; a commercial property in Elysburg owned by Keystone Service Systems Inc., and a residential property in Watsontown.
Ten of the 13 property owners seeking tax exemption were granted their requests with the exception of one property in Milton owned by Christ Wesleyan Church Trustees. None of these requests were nearly as large as the UPMC request.