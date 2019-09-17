SUNBURY — A Shamokin resident who is accused of impersonating a federal agent, disrupting a Shamokin City Council meeting and provoking a fight inside the Northumberland County Jail, waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
But not before telling Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey that the judge looked "good on television."
Michael Robinson, 57, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, was in court facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for a fight inside a cell on Aug. 21, and several other counts of impersonating a federal agent and threatening Shamokin Council members.
"Your honor," Robinson said to Toomey. "Can I just tell you that you look 10 pounds lighter on TV then you do in person. You look great."
Toomey thanked him.
Robinson then told media members it was his birthday and he had an announcement to make.
"I am running for Northumberland County Commissioner," Robinson said. "I am working on fixing things from the inside out."
According to court documents, Robinson falsely identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest several Shamokin City Council members at an Aug. 12 meeting. The following day, he accused Northumberland County Sherrif Bob Wolfe of stealing from the state police pension. While being held in lieu of bail at Northumberland County Jail, county Detective Degg Stark said Robinson attacked a fellow inmate, resulting in additional charges against him.
Robinson was represented by court-appointed Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer.
Robinson is in jail on $150,000 cash bail.