SUNBURY — A Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges insisted that his hearing continue after Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini ended it and his attorney left the courtroom on Monday.
Akeem Tryree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin, who appeared via videoconference, wanted Rosini to listen to his bail motion because Judge Hugh Jones had denied a previous motion on Oct. 6. Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22 for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours.
Rosini informed Gregory that she was only filling in for Jones for this particular hearing and would not go against another judge's decision. She said multiple times that Monday's hearing was to determine the status of the case and that a hearing would be scheduled for a later date in front of Jones.
Gregory, however, insisted that he had a right to speak and told Rosini that it was unconstitutional to be imprisoned for so long without being granted the discovery evidence. He also said he could not remain in prison because of his mental and physical health, especially with COVID-19 cases spiking.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward said the Commonwealth was ready for trial, which prompted Gregory to ask how they could be ready if he had not yet reviewed the discovery evidence. He asked if he could take 11 months to review the evidence like the Commonwealth did.
Rosini told him several times that Jones would be the judge to hear these arguments, but Gregory continued to talk over her. She ended the hearing by muting the teleconference television, but he continued talking after the television was turned on again and defense attorney Michael Rudinski had left the courtroom.
Rosini repeated her instructions and again muted Gregory. He was then observed on the screen gathering his paperwork and being escorted from the room by a prison guard.
Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22 over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, police said.
Gregory, who is held without bail, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail.