A whistleblower lawsuit brought against Penn State, head football coach James Franklin and others by the university’s former director of athletic medicine, Mifflinburg native Scott Lynch, should be dismissed as untimely, according to preliminary objections filed Tuesday.
Civil defense attorneys argue in legal filings submitted to Dauphin County Court that Lynch filed his lawsuit 20 days too late. Should a judge overrule their objections and allow the lawsuit to continue, the attorneys stated they'd prepare responses to Lynch's specific allegations.
Lynch filed suit Aug. 23 seeking more than $50,000 in damages. He alleges he lost his appointment as chief athletic physician and team doctor after alerting university athletic officials that Franklin attempted to persuade him to clear injured members of the football team for play, according to Lynch’s lawsuit.
Named as defendants are Penn State, Franklin, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, Dr. Kevin P. Black, Penn State’s orthopedics and rehabilitation chair, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Senior Associate Athletic Director Charmelle Green.
Attorneys for the defendants filed preliminary objections seeking the case’s dismissal. They argue that the 180-day period expired before Lynch filed suit.
According to the filings, Lynch established a timeline in his own lawsuit that shows he was informed on three separate occasions in February by letter, email and “exit interview” that he was to be replaced effective March 1. Those actions occurred 200, 198 and 183 days, respectively, prior to Lynch’s lawsuit having been filed.
The filing frames academic achievements by student-athletes and documented steps made by each university defendant to ensure student-athlete safety, saying specifically about the university that the “safety and well-being of all students is the university’s foremost priority, which takes a back seat to nothing.”
Attorneys representing the hospital and Black also separately claim Lynch failed to state any factual allegations to Lynch’s alleged impact on his employment with Milton S. Hershey Medical Center or his compensation. Lynch remains employed by the hospital.