SUNBURY — A witness in a 2018 Coal Township homicide must wait to hear whether a Northumberland County judge throws out the charges against him.
Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, appeared with defense attorney James Lyon, of Lafayette Hill, in front of Judge Hugh Jones on Tuesday to argue that robbery and related charges should be thrown out. Lytle is charged with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities related to the 2018 homicide of David Rivera.
Lytle is accused of helping plan a robbery against Aaron Adams with John Feather, Madison Collins, and Rivera. When the meeting took place in Shamokin, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and that's when Adams' friend Sabian Ebersole, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Rivera, police said.
Adams testified that Collins asked him to buy marijuana, but he was hesitant because he had heard Collins and Rivera were robbing people. When he arrived at the scene, Rivera allegedly told Adams he was about to be robbed.
Adams testified that he pushed Rivera, who hit Adams, and Adams fell. Rivera then jumped on Adams and punched him more than 10 times, Adams said.
"I blacked out, I was unconscious," said Adams. "I woke up to a bang and David was shot."
He said he heard someone yell about calling the police. Only later when Adams saw Lytle at the police station did he recognized Lytle's voice as the one who yelled about the police.
Coal Township Detective Matthew Hashuga testified that messages among Lytle and the others revealed they planned to rob another person and that Collins set up the drug deal with Rivera. He testified that Lytle's story kept changing.
Twenty-six minutes passed between Lytle telling them that Rivera had driven off and the cops finding Rivera dying in a grove of trees, Hashuga testified.
Lyons said in his closing arguments that no evidence was presented that revealed that Lytle intended to rob Adams. In fact, he said, the robbery they talked about in messages never occurred and Adams never identified Lytle at the scene of the crime.
Jones said he would take the arguments into consideration and issue an order at a later date.
Ebersole, who was charged in the homicide, is scheduled for jury selection and trial in January. Ebersole, Feather and Lytle are scheduled for a criminal motion hearing to join cases at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22 in front of Saylor. The case against Collins, who was 16 at the time, was transferred back to juvenile court.