SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a man accused of helping to cover up the murder of Sean Maschal said the case is not ready to proceed to trial in Northumberland County Court.
David Brown, 36, of Ashland, appeared via videoconference in front of President Judge Charles Saylor with defense attorney Kathleen Lincoln, of Sunbury. She noted the discovery evidence is "voluminous," she is still waiting on the transcripts from hearings involving the co-defendants and her client was charged nearly two years after the accused killer was charged.
Witnesses Brown and Robert Villari Jr., 33, told police that Brian Heffner, 39, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Brown and Heffner are scheduled for a hearing at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 13 for a motion to combined the cases of the two defendants. Saylor told Lincoln to keep the hearing on the schedule and there would be an opportunity to file continuances after the hearing.
Brown is facing 13 felonies: Criminal conspiracy to commit robbery; robbery; criminal conspiracy to commit theft; theft; criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property; receiving stolen property; criminal conspiracy to possess a firearm while being a convicted felon; possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon; aiding consummation of a crime; four counts of hindering apprehension; and two misdemeanors: tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Brown, currently imprisoned at SCI-Chester as a state inmate on unrelated charges and held on $500,000 bail for the latest charges, helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation, according to court documents. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Villari, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12 and getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Villari has a prior felony drug conviction, according to court documents.
Villari has no upcoming court dates scheduled.