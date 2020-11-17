SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a Sunbury man facing attempted homicide charges was granted more time to go over the evidence in Northumberland County Court.
During a status hearing for Benton Ross, 30, of Mile Post Road, on Monday, defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, successfully asked Judge Hugh Jones for 30 additional days to over discovery evidence in the case. Rudinski said he only received the discovery two weeks ago and needs more time to prepare any subsequent motions.
Ross is charged with felony attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure after police say he shot a man earlier this month. Ross also faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Ross is accused of shooting Brian Cunningham on Aug. 8 after an argument at a home on Mile Post Road.
Ross remains in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
