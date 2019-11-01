SUNBURY — The defense of accused serial rapist John Kurtz said they must have a DNA evidence report before moving toward a trial already scheduled for December.
Defense attorney Michael Suders told Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor on Friday that he is waiting for a DNA expert to provide a report on cigarettes found at the crime scenes. The 45-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard is scheduled for jury selection on Dec. 9 and the two-week trial to start on the same day.
That report is "a crucial part" and the defense would be "unable to go to trial without it," said Suders.
Saylor planned to issue an order to expedite the DNA report. Another status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, police said.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence, which was collected through the execution of multiple search warrants and court orders.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said the Commonwealth is ready for trial and does not anticipate that the defense's DNA report would change that.
Kurtz remains an inmate in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.