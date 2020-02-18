SUNBURY — The Degenstein Foundations donated $65,000 toward the 2019 Needy Family Fund.
The donations consist of $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation toward the overall total of $132,135.24. The three foundations have donated nearly $540,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust will present the 2019 Needy Family Fund check to the Salvation Army at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lewisburg branch at 1110 Fairground Road. The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3.06 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate.
The 2018 Needy Family Fund raised $116,774. The highest was in 2013 at $145,128.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER