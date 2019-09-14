SUNBURY — Hundreds of residents came out on a brisk fall-like early Friday evening to enjoy what organizers called a Fifth Street Food Fest, featuring not only food vendors but artists, square dancers and musicians.
The event filled North Fifth Street from Market to Chestnut in front of the Degenstein Library.
Two years ago, explained library director Melissa A. Rowse, "we were sitting around a table at one of our board meetings and someone said, 'Sunbury doesn't have a food truck event. We should do a food truck event.' The idea grew from there and we finally got it off the ground."
This was not a fundraiser, Rowse said, "just an event for us to get together and actually showcase all the talent and culinary expertise that we have in our area."
Rowse hopes this will become an annual event.
The Food fest featured five food trucks and six musical performances, including a drumming performance by the Ko-i-Nike West African Drummers, led by Hope W. Kopf, an ex-Shikellamy teacher.
"We haven't played together a lot recently," Kopf said. "But it's fun and we hope the crowd will enjoy it."
Down towards the Chestnut Street end of Fifth Street, Kratzerville's Country Twirlers demonstrated the art of square dancing. The caller was Glenn Stuck, who noted that the dancers were having a good time.
So were the impromptu Stan and the Gang, a rock band playing 60s favorites like the little-known folk-rock classic, "If I Were a Carpenter," by Tim Hardin.
Samantha Reyes and her two children seemed to enjoy being outside and testing the foods offered by "The Edison Live," a food stand and barbecue manned by Brian and Dave Pope of The Edison Restaurant. They were selling lots of chicken pinchos and shrimp and sausage Bocadillo. There was also a food truck called When Pigs Fly, from West Cameron manned by Brandon Koop.
"We try to do events like this in the area," Koop said, as customers lined up at his truck.
And then there was the Takery, offering free food, as part of the ongoing Sunbury Together group comprised of the area's religious leaders.
"It's a fine night for a street fair," said Rabbi Nina Mandel, with a smile. "It would be nice to see this event grow. A good time for people."