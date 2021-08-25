SUNBURY — The Otzinachson Group of the Sierra Club recently donated to five local libraries to purchase nature books for adults and children. The Sierra Club’s motto is explore, enjoy and protect the planet. A few of the club’s aims include supporting clean air and water initiatives, protecting cultural and wildlife areas and promoting measures that encourage biodiversity and environmental justice. There are 3.8 million Sierra Club members.
“The Degenstein Community Library is thrilled to expand its environmental collection with the Otzinachson Group’s help. Now more than ever, updated resources are critical on these topics. The Degenstein Community Library greatly appreciates the Otzinachson Group’s support,” said Degenstein Library Director Melissa Rowse.
For more information on the Degenstein Community Library, visit www.degensteinlibrary.org. For more information on the Otzinachson Group, visit https://www.sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/otzinachson.