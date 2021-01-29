SUNBURY— Accused murderer Samantha Delcamp is still in "ongoing negotiations" with the district attorney's office but has had trouble setting up a meeting because of COVID-19 restrictions, her defense attorney said.
On Friday, Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, was not present in the courtroom, but her attorney Michael O'Donnell explained to Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor that because of the pandemic he has been having issues meeting with Delcamp, who is being held in the Centre County Jail.
O'Donnell said he is trying to set up a meeting with Delcamp but due to current restrictions, scheduling isn't easy.
Delcamp and Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, are accused by Stonington state police in connection with the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Delcamp is Parker's mother.
Delcamp, who is charged as an accomplice to murder, claims Burgess abused her, which caused her to lie to police, to not report abuse on her daughter and to not call authorities after an Oct. 10, 2019 incident that left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22.
O'Donnell did not say what the negotiations are with District Attorney Tony Matulewicz but said it could possibly be a plea deal. The district attorney's office does not comment on ongoing cases, Matulewicz said.
Saylor granted a continuance in the case until O'Donnell could meet with his client.
In April, Saylor granted to allow a professional psychologist to meet with Delcamp to evaluate her claims of being a victim of domestic abuse. Saylor granted Delcamp $2,500 to pay for the psychologist with the condition that the results would be shared with the district attorney's office.
Burgess is charged with criminal homicide.
Arresting state trooper Brian Siebert said Burgess beat Arabella, Delcamp knew the abuse was taking place and continued to put the child in danger.
Burgess claimed in a prison interview with The Daily Item that he did strike the child and Delcamp on occasion because they "did not follow the rules." He said he did not beat the child to death. Burgess claims on Oct. 10, Delcamp was mad at her daughter over not eating and Delcamp picked her up and threw her across the room, which led to Arabella hitting her head on the floor.
In a separate interview, Delcamp told the newspaper that Burgess struck the child often and that Delcamp was in fear of her life from Burgess because he would lock her in an attic and hit her.