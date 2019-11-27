SUNBURY — The family of Arabella Parker says they support the ongoing investigation into the 3-year-old's death but some of them disagree on the homicide charges filed against Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp.
Stonington state trooper Brian Siebert said Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat Arabella Parker so badly in an Oct. 10 incident that she needed part of her brain removed. Siebert also said Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, knew the abuse was taking place and continued to put the child in danger.
Arabella died from her injuries on Nov. 22.
Siebert and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz charged both Burgess and Delcamp with homicide on Tuesday.
Delcamp was charged as an accomplice to the homicide which Matulewicz said carries the same penalty as the homicide. Burgess and Delcamp face life in prison.
Sarah Delcamp, of Sunbury, an aunt of Arabella, said she didn't believe the story of Burgess when he told The Daily Item he did not injure her niece.
"He (Burgess) is a liar," Sarah Delcamp said. "I don't believe anything he says."
Sarah Delcamp and her sister, Mandy Kegler, differ in what they think of the charges against Samantha Delcamp.
"Charge them all and let them all pay the consequences for what they did," Kegler said Wednesday. "I am 100 percent behind police and the district attorney in finding out every person who was responsible for this."
Sarah Delcamp said she didn't agree with the homicide charge on Samantha.
"I think homicide is far fetched for my sister," Sarah Delcamp said. "She didn't do any of that stuff but I do think she is just as guilty for allowing this to happen."
Sarah Delcamp continues to talk to Samantha Delcamp while Samantha Delcamp remains locked up in Snyder County Prison with no bail, she said.
"She is still my sister and I love her," Sarah Delcamp said. "Obviously she has made a million bad decisions here but I will be there for her."
Kegler said she has not spoken to her sister for weeks and she has no plans to do so.
"There is no need to," Kegler said. "Everything that comes out of her mouth is a lie."
Samantha Delcamp's mother, Bonnie Kahley, of Sunbury, and Arabella's grandmother, said she also stands behind her daughter but understands Samantha Delcamp made mistakes.
"She stayed there with him (Burgess) and this happened," she said Wednesday. "She should be charged with something but not homicide."
Kahley said she is concerned for her daughter while she is incarcerated and that she loves her and wishes she would have not been 27 minutes late for a court hearing back in September.
"If that hearing would have been held maybe none of this would have happened," she said. Kahley attempted to get custody of Arabella.
A hearing judge, after listening to testimony from a Northumberland County Children & Youth Services caseworker say the agency had no concerns with Arabella living with Samantha Delcamp, ruled in favor of Samantha Delcamp.