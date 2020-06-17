SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency announced its Emergency Delivery Program will become a permanent fixture to its array of services for people living with low income in Union and Snyder counties.
As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAA developed its “Basic Needs Delivery Program” to ensure access to essential items for vulnerable populations. Those eligible have included residents in remote locations, without transportation, decreased or no income due to COVID-19, ill or taking care of someone who is ill, or elderly/at-risk.
Deliveries will now be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. The cut-off for delivery is noon on the day prior to the delivery to allow 24 hours to pack and organize bags. Deliveries will be made between 3 and 5 p.m. The driver will call the customer to ensure continued contactless delivery.
Each Emergency Bag can include a selection of non-perishable food, diapers, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies. This service is intended to provide supplemental goods to residents in need in between scheduled food distributions throughout the counties.
Eligibility remains for emergency cases only. Call 570-374-0181 to answer a few basic screening questions and schedule a delivery time. Customers may also submit a request form online at www.union-snydercaa.org/emergency-delivery-request.
For questions or concerns regarding the Emergency Delivery Program, or to learn how to donate, contact Emily Mrusko, assistant director, at emrusko@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374-0181 x108.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO