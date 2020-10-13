Lee Griffin, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 12th Congressional Pennsylvania district will be holding meet-and-greet events in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties later this week.
On Friday, Griffin will be in Northumberland County from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Cameron Park) and Union County from 4-6 p.m. Guests must RSVP for the Union County event because it is at a private home. Call 570-884-8483 for more information. On Saturday, Griffin will be in Snyder County (Selinsgrove area) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
All meet-and-greet events will follow guidelines for social distancing, with mandatory wearing of masks, and outdoors, where possible. Griffin is running against incumbent Fred Keller, a Republican, of Kreamer.