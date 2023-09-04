LEWISBURG — Speaking to a crowd of approximately 100 people Sunday evening, Judge Dan McCaffery, Democratic candidate for Supreme Court, felt a renewed sense of hope.
McCaffery was among several Democratic candidates who attended the Union County Democratic Committee’s fundraiser at Union Cellars. Also in attendance were Jill Beck and Judge Timika Lane, candidates for Superior Court; all current Pennsylvania Democratic candidates for Attorney General, including former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, and Keir Bradford-Grey; Malcolm Kenyatta, candidate for Auditor General; and Alan Butkovitz, candidate for treasurer.
“We’ve been to 40 or 50 towns all around the state where there are five or six democrats in the room,” said McCaffery. “Seeing you here tonight, literally lifts my spirits, so thank you.”
McCaffery said it’s energy like he saw Sunday that will help carry not just himself but many other candidates over the finish line. He emphasized the importance of the majority rule when it comes to the Supreme Court.
“No president of the United States, no senator, no governor can take away your rights with as stroke of a pen, but judges can,” he said. “That’s how important these particular races are.”
He pointed to the elimination of affirmative action as consideration for college admissions, and the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, eliminating a woman’s right to choose as well as a failure to uphold LGBTQ rights.
“For the first time in American history it’s okay to discriminate against same-sex couples,” he remarked. “We fought for 60 years to expand those rights and things as simple as that are no longer the law.”
Beck called the November election “a crossroads” for Pennsylvanians. Beck is a Pittsburgh-based attorney who works in commercial litigation.
“We have a chance right now to decide whether Pennsylvania is going to be a bastion for fairness, or a bastion for hate,” she said. “We need to make sure that our courts are protected, and filled with people that protect your rights and your freedoms. That is what this comes down to.”
Lane also thanked everyone who came out, and said she could feel the energy.
“It helps us,” she said.
Lane echoed comments about the importance of the upcoming election, stating that what’s at stake is “scary.”
Lane has served as a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge since 2014.
“The time is now; we need a blue wall to protect our rights,” she said. “We are willing to work hard but we can’t do it alone.”
Lane said candidates need voters to come out and help them spread the word as to why it’s so important to show up at the polls and vote for them.
Shari Jacobson, president of the Union County Democratic Committee, said people came out from Union, Northumberland, and Centre counties to meet the Democratic candidates.
“It was exciting to see so much enthusiasm for Democratic candidates, and their message that in a government of, by, and for the people, elected officials can and should work every day to make people's lives better,” said Jacobson.
Guests ranged in age from 15 to mid-80s, and included Juliana Fedorko, the president of the Bucknell University Democrats; and Beatrice Daudelin, the president of the Susquehanna University Democrats.
Jacobson said that while odd-year elections do not attract as much attention as even-year elections, in many ways candidates on the slate this year will profoundly affect the lives of Valley residents.
“It means a lot to me, as the daughter of a veteran, that Judge McCaffery is a veteran himself and has demonstrated his commitment to upholding our Constitution and safeguarding our rights as Americans and Pennsylvanians,” she said.
In addition to the statewide candidates, several local candidates for office were also in attendance Sunday, including Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards.
Jacobson said Richards “has been an excellent steward of COVID relief funds, channeling them to a variety of community organizations and public works projects that contribute to Union County's quality of life.”
Regarding other candidates, she said, "As a resident of Union Township, I know that if elected township supervisor, Dan Greak would work to guarantee that the peaceful beauty of Union Township endures for generations to come and isn't ravaged by fall-out from the bypass.”
She said she is confident that Ashley Grant, Erin Jablonski, and Justin Madaus will support the “excellent education and free exchange of ideas that the Lewisburg school district is known for, and Autumn Faust would do the same for Mifflinburg schools.”
In short, she said, these elections will affect her life, and the lives of her neighbors, in far-reaching ways.