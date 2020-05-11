Demolition of the former Kmart building in Coal Township will continue throughout the next several weeks, according to co-owner Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Gembic and Matthew Guarna, of Mount Carmel, jointly purchased the 11-acre property for $77,000 in 2016.
Gembic had plans for the structure to become a medical marijuana growing facility and when he applied for the license he was denied.
"I and my partners are saddened still over not getting the license," Gembic said. "We had plans to give the majority of the profits made at the facility back to Shamokin, Coal Township and the Shamokin Area School District."
Gembic said he eyed the property for several years while it sat vacant because he wanted to build up the community he serves and grew up in.
Gembic and Guarna are now discussing possibilities for the property, but Gembic said he doesn’t want to rush into anything and make any announcements in case deals fall through.
"We are bouncing ideas around, and I will tell you this will be a place for our community," he said. "I have always said this and I will stick by it."
Kmart closed in 2000 and the near 100,000 square foot building started to deteriorate, Gembic said.
An out-of-town developer purchased the property at a judicial sale in 2013 and plans were announced a strip mall would be in the works, but those ideas never came to fruition.
"The first process in all of this is demoing the building," Gembic said. "Since our original idea didn't work out we have reorganized and are planning to make this property a viable asset to the entire community."
Guarna said it was time to "try something different."
"We still believe in the property," he said. "The property is one of the last of the best located commercial properties in Coal Township. It will be well suited for various endeavors."