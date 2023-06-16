SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Democrats have nominated Angela Merchlinsky as their choice to run in the Shikellamy School District 2-year seat special election in November.
"Ms. Merchlinsky has the full support of the committee and was selected by the committee members who live in the Shikellamy School District," Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis said Friday.
Merchlinsky also secured enough Democratic write in votes in May to be placed on the ballot for one of the five open seats the district will have this fall.
Superintendent Jason Bendle, Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge and both the district and county solicitors have been working together to clarify the details of the special election to be held on Nov. 7.
Savidge said the decision to hold the special election is up to the county.
“The authority lies with the county and we are going to notify the parties to nominate candidates,” he said. “Third parties will still have their option to run as write-ins as well.”
Savidge said once the parties are notified, their respective chairpersons for the parties will have up to 50 days before the election to submit their nominees.
Northumberland County Republican Party Chairperson Joe Moralez, who is from Milton, said he will leave the decision for the nominee up to the sitting members that live in the Shikellamy School District.
On Friday Moralez said he will be scheduling an emergency meeting for the Republicans who live in the Shikellamy School District.
The special election will be in addition to the eight people already on the November general election ballot fighting for one of the five, four-year open seats.
In May, political newcomer Julie Brosious was the top vote-getter on the Republican side, while incumbents Lori Garman, Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest also received Republican nominations along with another political newcomer Joe Stutzman to round out the field.
On the Democratic side, newcomer Leyna Kipp earned a nomination, along with Wiest and Shreck. Sunbury residents Victoria Matthews and Merchlinsky both secured enough Democratic write-in votes to also be placed on the ballot.
Independent candidates can still be placed on the ballot for either the two-year or four-year seat.