SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic in Sunbury received a $20,000 grant from the Sunbury Area Community Foundation.
The clinic will use this grant to support low-income uninsured and underinsured patients of the Sunbury Area Community Foundations. Dr. Phil Sosland, President of the SRVDHC Board, said the funds would assist low-income patients with dental care in the foundation's service area of Sunbury.
"The Sunbury Area Community Foundation has been very supportive of the mission of the dental clinic ever since it was established in 2009. The doctors and staff of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic could not accomplish the great work they do without the help of community-minded individuals and the generous foundations that come alongside it. We are very grateful to the Sunbury Area Community Foundation" said Sosland.
The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic was started in 2009 by community-minded individuals who recognized a need. The clinic sees patients on medical assistance and those who are low income and uninsured.
The Sunbury Area Community Foundation (SACF) was created from the Sunbury Community Hospital's sale in 2005, as the Sunbury Area Health Foundation to continue to provide for charitable health care needs in the Sunbury region. Today the expanded mission of the SACF is helping to meet a multitude of philanthropic needs for residents of the Sunbury area. For more information, visit www.csgiving.org.