SUNBURY — The new expansion of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic allows the organization to better serve its base since the influx of patients last year.
The new pediatric dentistry wing on the second floor introduces an interactive waiting room for children, four more treatment chairs, a sterilization area, two administrative offices and a doctor's office. The clinic at 335 Market St. in Sunbury has been seeing patients in the finished space for about two weeks now.
"It allows us to see more children, schedule more appointments and keep the children in an area exclusive to them and comfortable for their treatment," said Office Manager Sue White. "They are more relaxed for care. The noise won't be bothering other patients."
The clinic provides emergency services to low-income and uninsured patients in the service area of Shikellamy, Selinsgrove Area, Line Mountain and Danville Area school districts. The clinic began in 2009 with four treatment rooms and now has 14 treatment rooms. The four in the pediatric wing are all animal themed with state-of-the-art equipment.
"It opens our third floor ... for more adult care," White said.
In 2018, Geisinger Health System closed its general dentistry services in Danville, resulting in a surge of patients for the clinic. The clinic averaged at least 900 patients a month before the closure, but are well over 1,000 patients a month now with about 30 percent of them age 12 and under.
Geisinger donated $200,000 for the organization to purchase the building when the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way relocated to 228 Arch St. last year. The total renovation project, including construction, equipment and supplies, was just over $200,000 and was paid for through grants from the Highmark Foundation and Evangelical Community Hospital, White said.
Retired Sunbury dentists Dr. David Simington and Eugene Lucas donated supplies and equipment. Designer Ian Proud designed and built the waiting room with child-friendly interactive play, and Cole Hardware donated all the paint for the second-floor project, White said.
The project costs were more than anticipated due to a needed replacement of the heating and air conditioning system. If Highmark hadn't awarded them a grant, White said the project would not have been able to be completed.
The interactive waiting room includes toys, activities, games and the Wee Read books from the United Way. The purpose is to distract children while waiting and make it a fun time to come to the dentist, White said.
Sharon Nolt, of Danville, said she appreciated the waiting room. She brought four children — age 2, 5 and two age 10 — on Monday for routine care.
"It's really child-friendly," she said. "It's hard to sit in a waiting room with a bunch of kids. This gives them something to do."
Karissa Bower, of Middleburg, brought her 3-year-old daughter, Angel, for care on Monday.
"It's brilliantly laid out," said Bower. "My daughter especially loved the little play area."