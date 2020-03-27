SUNBURY — An open house for the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic is postponed.
The event, which was originally scheduled for April 9 at the clinic at 335 Market St. in Sunbury, will be rescheduled for a later date. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The new pediatric dentistry wing, which was finished in December, on the second floor introduces an interactive waiting room for children, four more treatment chairs, a sterilization area, two administrative offices and a doctor's office.
The clinic provides emergency services to low-income and uninsured patients in the service area of Shikellamy, Selinsgrove Area, Line Mountain and Danville Area school districts. The clinic began in 2009 with four treatment rooms and now has 14 treatment rooms. The four in the pediatric wing are all animal themed with state-of-the-art equipment.