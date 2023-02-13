The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently instituted an annual fee to hold National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.
NPDES permits are issued by DEP, or a county Conservation District. There are many types of NPDES permits, but the most common type issued by Union County Conservation District (UCCD) is the PAG-02, or “construction stormwater” permit. This permit covers construction-based work that disturbs a minimum of one acre of earth, as well as the necessary stormwater management structures.
In order to terminate a NPDES permit in Union County, a Notice of Termination (NOT) application must be submitted to UCCD. The UCCD offered a brief checklist to help permit owners know when to send your NOT application:
Are all earth disturbance activities completed and permanently stabilized (e.g., covered with healthy vegetation)?
Are all of erosion controls, such as silt fence or silt sock, removed?
Are all of post-construction stormwater management (PCSM) structures installed according to the permitted plans? PCSM structures include swales, basins, rain gardens, etc.
Has a professional engineer completed “as-built” drawings and determined that the PCSM structures are built per plan?
If the answer is yes to these questions, then it is time to complete the NOT application. For additional information, contact UCCD at 570-524-3860.