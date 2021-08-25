HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has set a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for today across parts of Pennsylvania.
While the Valley is not part of the alert, 21 counties are noted by DEP, including Dauphin County. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range today.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.