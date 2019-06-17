The Turtle Creek Watershed covers 12.7 square miles of land in Union County with 12 miles of flowing stream. Of that 12 miles of stream, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) estimates that approximately two-thirds is impaired.
In 2013, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy (NPC), county conservation districts, non-profit organizations and local landowners began work to repair the stream and in turn, farmlands along the stream. Work continued on Monday on a section near Hoover Lane in East Buffalo Township.
This latest phase — which entails adding logs to shore up the banks, as well as grading work and planting of vegetation — is about 1,300 feet long.
“Logs are put in some places to shore up the bank and some are used as deflectors to get the fast-moving water away from the toe of the slope where the erosion happens,” said Jason Fellon, a DEP watershed manager.
The erosion along the bank was clearly visible near a drain pipe, once covered by soil, that was sticking out five feet from the bank.
Renee Carey, executive director for the NPC, said farmers were talking about the erosion and how it was impacting what fields they had available for crops.
“In grading the banks, we’re gently widening the flood plain," Carey said. "So as the water comes up and spreads out it slows down and loses some of that energy.”
Despite working on the Turtle Creek project on and off for six years, Fellon estimates it could take another four to five years to finish the work. “We take the time and put the effort into making sure they are successful, so we don't skimp on the amount of structures or the grading we do so the next project is adding to that cumulative benefit,” Fellon said.
“In taking the number of years we have taken it has allowed different stretches of the stream to kind of re-establish the vegetation so when you're doing the next site everything above it is stable,” said Carey.
Those long-term efforts have been paying off for the stream. “We’re seeing less and less muddy water during higher rain events. The other big thing you see is vegetation down to the water's edge, not a vertical eroded dirt bank, so that's the big change you see too, water clarity has improved,” Fellon said.
Landowners have also been willing to sign onto the project because of the results they’ve seen. “The first landowner’s project was successful and that was kind of a good example to see that this is going to work and since the first project there has been really good buy-in,” Fellon said.
“Landowners have cut crops down so we could access the site. They've forgone that section of cropland along the stream because they knew we were here and it was more important to get the work done. We’ve had owners cut five rows of silage before for us,” Fellon said.
“There have been instances where landowners have been like 'No, my livestock crossing is fine.' But then as the week goes on and they see what’s happening, they're like, 'Well, if you want to do the crossing you can,'” Carey said.
Landowners have also helped out in various ways on the project. “We’ve had landowners take a weeks vacation and come out and be hands-on labor,” Carey said.
DEP currently has Turtle Creek listed as a warm water stream “meaning it will rise up into the 70s in the summer,” said Fellon. “We’ve put sensors in to document what’s here and it should actually be classified as a cold water fishery with temperatures in the mid-60s. We've documented trout in this stream, so that’s been a fun thing to see what that means for the potential of the stream.”