TREVORTON — The site of an underground mine fire near Trevorton is showing no visual indications of steam or smoke from the slope or any of the areas that had vented previously on Thursday or Friday, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Temperatures were at 48 to 49 degrees on Friday, matching the same conditions of Thursday. The fire was first reported atop Big Mountain on April 24. Trash, tires and coal were presumed to be burning though the precise site of the underground fire hasn’t been determined. Both the cause and associated illegal dumping in the slope is under investigation.
"DEP will visit the site over the weekend," said Lehman. "No water will be applied over the weekend unless there is a dramatic change from the conditions that have been observed over the past two days."
DEP staff were on site Thursday and Friday to monitor conditions at the site. Water application was stopped on Wednesday afternoon and has not been restarted, said Lehman.
"Quotes from potential contractors to drill boreholes into the mine will be received on Monday," said Lehman. "The boreholes will provide more widely dispersed points into the mine workings for temperature readings, air testing, and water application if necessary."
More than 1.6 million gallons of water have been poured into the slope since the fire was first reported, according to state and local officials. Smoke and steam has been greatly reduced since then and ongoing air monitoring found only low levels of carbon monoxide directly outside the slope opening.
DEP directed Tri-County Spreading, Paxinos, to reduce the water volume to a maximum of 70,000 gallons per day on Tuesday and Wednesday.