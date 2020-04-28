The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection begins its 2020 Black Fly Suppression Program in the Snyder and Union Counties this week. The program involves aerial and backpack spraying. Targetted in Snyder County are MIddle Creek, Penns Creek, and the Susquehanna River. In Union County, Penns Creek and the West Branch, Susquehanna River.
Prior to any spraying activity, DEP notifies county and local emergency management officials. Spraying activities will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews. The frequency will depend upon weather and biological conditions. Treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment as well as significantly increase the cost of the control operations. DEP uses Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, to treat the larval stage of four specific human pest black fly species. This bacterium degrades quickly in the environment and does not harm the aquatic ecosystem, birds, or other insects.