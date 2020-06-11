In the weeks following the implementation of COVID-19-related aggressive social-distancing measures, the Department of Human Services (DHS) saw a roughly 50 percent decline in average daily calls to ChildLine, compared to the same time period in 2019.
"This was not a data trend that we were happy to see," said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller during a Thursday afternoon teleconference.
Fewer child abuse reports cannot be interpreted to indicate fewer instances of child abuse, she said. "Rather, one unfortunate effect of school closures and the general disruption in life is the lack of interaction between children, their teachers and other mandated reporters in school and other social services settings."
To address the reduction in calls, DHS has prioritized outreach to stakeholders and external communication efforts to encourage members of the public to be on the lookout for signs of abuse or neglect among children in their community and to call ChildLine if they suspect a child is in danger.
Jon Rubin, the Deputy Secretary for the Office of Children, Youth and Families, said that when DHS noticed the 50 percent drop in calls early in the pandemic, "We began reaching out with our message to social media. We shifted our messaging away from mandated reporters and schools to talk about neighbors protecting neighbors. That resulted in a reduction of calls to 40 percent rather than 50 percent.
"I'd like to think the increased scrutiny on social and news media helped raised awareness of the problem," Rubin said.
Between May 1 and May 28 of this year, ChildLine received 14,181 calls from concerned citizens — down from 23,536 calls during the same time period in 2019, a roughly 40 percent reduction.
"A 40 percent reduction is far from great, but it is better than the 50 percent gap we were seeing back in March," Miller said.
Between May 1 and May 28 of this year, ChildLine processed 2,040 Child Protective Services reports and 9,530 General Protective Services reports. That’s a decrease in the number of referrals of about 38 percent compared to the same time period in 2019.
In terms of referrals, the trend is about the same, Miller noted. "This is important data to consider because not every call that ChildLine receives is processed as a Child Protective Services or General Protective Services report, and some reports received are used to supplement existing cases rather than open new ones."
Of the 39,040 reports made by mandated reporters to ChildLine in 2018, more than one third were reported by school employees.
“Calls to ChildLine normally drop during the summer months when schools are closed, but this should only reinforce our efforts to be vigilant about our responsibility to protect all children,” Miller explained. “Every one of us can play a role in protecting children from abuse or neglect. Making the call to ChildLine allows trained child welfare professionals and, if necessary, law enforcement to follow up, collect information and determine if assistive services or other intervention is necessary.”
While Pennsylvania begins to reopen and lives get back to something close to normal, she said, "there are many people – particularly among vulnerable populations – who will continue to feel the effects of this public-health crisis for many months and years to come. And some are still in the shadows. We all have a role to play to keep children safe. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please call ChildLine to make a report.”
To report a concern, call 1-800-932-0313.
Anyone can make a report to ChildLine.
Anyone who is not a mandated reporter can make a report to ChildLine anonymously.