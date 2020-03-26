STATE COLLEGE — The United States Department of Education has reprimanded Penn State for its negligent handling of sexual misconduct cases.
The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Thursday concluded Penn State “failed to protect students and address their complaints of sexual abuse in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.”
As a result, the university must provide “individual remedies” to impacted students, as well as reconfigure university record-keeping of sexual harassment complaints. Penn State must also report all Title IX complaints received 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years to the Office for Civil Rights.
“I commend the Department of Education for taking long-overdue action to address the failures that allowed Jerry Sandusky to harm children,” Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said in a statement on Thursday. “Anyone who abuses a child or stands by silently as someone else does must be held fully accountable, and that includes institutions.
"As part of my newly released legislative plan, Five Freedoms for America’s Children, I outline several steps our Nation must take to better protect children from harm," Casey said. "I will also continue to push to enact this proposal into law, along with the Speak Up Act, which would work to ensure that instances of child abuse are more likely to be reported.”
The Office for Civil Rights’ investigation unearthed several violations by Penn State since the 2016-17 school year.
· During the 2016-2017 academic year for student complaints and the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 academic years for complaints first reported to the Athletic Department, Penn State failed to appropriately respond to complaints of sexual harassment.
· During the 2016-17 academic year, the University failed to maintain records necessary for OCR to determine whether the University complied with Title IX. During the 2017-2018 through the 2019-2020 academic years, the University continued to fail to implement adequate record-keeping practices.
· During the 2019-20 academic year, the University's Title IX policies and procedures failed to provide adequate notice to students and employees of the procedures; to ensure fair and appropriate investigation of complaints; to provide procedures for complaints alleging discrimination based on sex carried out by employees and third parties; to provide designated and reasonably prompt timeframes for the major stages of the complaint process; and to provide notice to parties of the outcome of investigations of complaints.
Penn State and the Office for Civil Rights have entered a Resolution Agreement in which Penn State must facilitate additional relevant Title IX training for university staff, including athletics staff, notify participants in its youth programs and their parents and guardians that Title IX prohibits sexual harassment against youth participants, report to OCR on its processing of sexual harassment complaints for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years, among other stipulations.
The investigation also discovered Penn State from 2017-19 “imposed interim suspensions prior to providing the accused an opportunity to respond to allegations” and “structured hearings in a way that may have precluded relevant information.”
The Office for Civil Rights’ investigation included Penn State’s University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Harrisburg, Hazleton, Schuylkill and Worthington Commonwealth campuses.
“As I've said before, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,' and for too long the students of Penn State have been denied justice," Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "I committed to clearing out the backlog of cases we inherited from the previous administration, and we are doing just that. I hope resolution of this Title IX investigation and the changes we are requiring will help to bring continued healing to the Penn State community."