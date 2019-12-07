The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday advised businesses to not sell or distribute pre-cut fruit products, such as cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, from Tailor Cut Produce in North Brunswick, NJ, because it may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak in southeast Pennsylvania.
“We recommend that any facility who use Tailor Cut Produce pre-cut fruit to immediately stop and throw it away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The cases have been seen in facilities that provide care to some of our most vulnerable patients. All of the healthcare facilities involved in this outbreak have removed this product from their kitchens and are working with us to determine the source of the contamination.”
Thirty-one cases of Salmonella have been confirmed at four healthcare facilities in southeast Pennsylvania. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, and usually begin within 12 to 72 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to a week or more after exposure. Hospitalization may be required, especially for patients who are immunocompromised.
Any person who may have consumed pre-cut fruit that originated from Tailor Cut Produce and became ill should contact their health care provider to assure appropriate specimens are collected and treatment is administered if necessary.
