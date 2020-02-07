HARRISBURG — The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Thursday said applications will be accepted through March 31 for a department grant program benefiting snowmobile- and ATV-related projects throughout Pennsylvania.
Eligible projects include planning; land acquisition; development; rehabilitation; maintenance; purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction; and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
No match is required for this funding, however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.
Grants are open to municipalities, nonprofit and private organizations. The application period opened Monday. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from $20 registrations required every two years. To apply for snowmobile or ATV grants, visit DCNR’s grants portal at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants.