Despite health officials' warnings, 84.5 million Americans expected to travel for Christmas

Even as public health officials and medical providers encourage people to stay home for Christmas to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, AAA Travel predicts that as many as 84.5 million Americans will travel over the next 10 days.
While that number is about 34 million fewer than last year, medical experts are worried.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans not to travel, as it did for Thanksgiving. According to reports, nearly 10 million people flew over Thanksgiving and in the weeks since the holiday, new COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to hit record highs almost daily.
"It's not by accident there's been an explosion of cases related to Thanksgiving," Dr. Michael Dubartell, a Geisinger primary care physician, said. "People traveling across town, or to another state, creates increased risk. Put people eating, talking, laughing, hugging, embracing, all those things — and who wouldn’t do that? — that’s where we increase the chance for exposure."
The CDC recommends anyone planning to travel for the holidays to test one to three days before traveling and another three to five days after travel. The CDC also tells travelers to be mindful of travel restrictions and quarantine orders in place due to travel. Current Pennsylvania orders require someone to complete a 10-day quarantine after traveling outside of Pennsylvania without proof of a negative test result.
“During any other year, many Americans would be using up their vacation days by taking a year-end cruise or overseas trip, but this year we expect more people will be visiting with their families and friends virtually,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More Americans will spend time at home and in quarantine, which we believe will lead to further pent up demand for travel."
The best option is to stay home, as painful as it can be after so many people have sacrificed for so long this year, Dubartell said.
"We've been at this pandemic going on a year. It is exhausting," Dubartell said. "It's taking a huge emotional toll on people. We totally get that, we understand that. Unfortunately, the microbiology of this is where we are creating situations that favor the spread of the virus.
"This is a contest. It's SARS CoV-2 versus humanity. If we're going to win this game, we can't play its game."
That game is gathering, even in small numbers and in particular with people that don't live under the same roof, Debartell said.
"No one is 100 percent safe from the virus, so you try to make your home a safe zone," he said. "You have to be vigilant when you leave it. I have to be careful at work so I don't bring it home to my family. Kids have to stay safe too so they don't bring it home. It's an odds game."
Dubartell said he understands that holidays are built around family gatherings. He knows eliminating those gatherings is a "hard pill to swallow," but in the long run, it is the best decision.
"The whole point of the holidays is to share love, love for their families, friends, religion," he said. "Sometimes the greatest way to express your love is through sacrifice. As much as we all want to see each other, as good as it feels, it's just better that we don't right now."