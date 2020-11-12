DANVILLE — There was no chance Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration at the Danville American Legion was going to be stopped by a little rain.
"Veterans Day will never be forgotten, period," said Andy Hovi, the legion's former Honor Guard commander. "War never stopped because of rain. One way or another, this was going to happen."
Around three dozen people turned out for a ceremony in the rain at Post 40. Guest speakers, including Vietnam veteran Tim Egan, spoke under an awning to escape some of the raindrops.
"Veterans Day is a pretty important day," Egan said. "It's not a sad day, it's not Memorial Day. It's a day to commemorate veterans who have served our country, who have done such a wonderful job during every crisis."
The event featured music, including the National Anthem and "God Bless America," along with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Part of Wednesday's ceremony also included the placement of three more stones honoring Danville area veterans. The parking lot of the Legion is lined with 245 personalized markers. The most recent additions honored Augustus L. Tanner, U.S. Army 1917-1919, John L. Tanner, U.S. Army 1943-1945 K.I.A., and Robert H. Winger, U.S. Army 1957-1972.
Hovi said that while the wall only has veterans who have passed, the Legion has 15 markers on hand for living veterans who have already ordered them to place posthumously.
"Veterans Day is the day we honor the men and women who wrote a blank check for their lives," Egan said. "When they raised their hand, they said, 'I am yours.' Serve no matter when or where — they stood up and answered the call. "