COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail found with Suboxone smuggled in his rectum told investigators that he feared he would die of withdrawal without the drug, according to a criminal complaint filed by county Detective Degg Stark.
However, Stark reported, Jonathan David Boardman, 32, who was in jail for a probation violation, not only used the drug himself while in prison but also gave it another to other inmates. Boardman is now facing a felony count of possessing a controlled substance while being an inmate and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Suboxone is a narcotic used to treat pain as well as addiction to other narcotic pain relievers.
During drug testing of inmates on Nov. 14, jail Lt. Sarah Johnson and Lt. Joseph Shurock received information that Boardman may have smuggled contraband into the jail and may have been using suboxone since he was incarcerated on Nov. 7. A drug test wouldn't work for Boardman because he may have tested positive if he was still using before being incarcerated, according to court documents.
Johnson and Shurock took Boardman to a medical observation area where he was told to turn over any contraband in his possession but he denied possessing anything. Once a strip search was started, Boardman became "uncooperative and nervous," according to court documents.
During the search, the two lieutenants observed an object protruding from Boardman's rectum. Once he removed the item, it was found to be a balloon-like object containing what appeared to be three Suboxone tablets, according to court documents.
Boardman told them he smuggled the prescribed tablets into the jail because he knew he would not receive them while incarcerated. He said he "feared dying from withdrawal without the drug," according to court documents.
He later told Stark that he decided to hide the drug in his rectum after probation called him in for a drug test. He knew he would test positive and knew he would be incarcerated after failing the test. Once he was incarcerated, he removed the items from his rectum to use and to distribute to other inmates, according to court documents.
He re-packaged the remaining tablets using latex glove material found in the jail and inserted the pills back into his rectum, according to court documents.
A preliminary arraignment in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic is pending.
Boardman has pending charges in Northumberland County related to theft and receiving stolen property.