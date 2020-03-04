COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County Jail inmate provided a false urine sample during a probation check, according to Detective Degg Stark.
Nicholas Villarreal, 51, faces a misdemeanor charge of attempting to use drug-free urine during a probation check.
Stark said Villarreal was asked by a county probation officer to provide a urine sample. Villarreal was asked to inform the probation officer when he was about to urinate but instead, the man turned over the sample without notifying the officer.
When the probation officer asked Villarreal if he had anything on him, the officer discovered a fake urine test in Villarreal's possession.
Villarreal will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA