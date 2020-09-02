A proposed hotel project in Shamokin received three zoning variances as its development team works through permitting and financing processes to create the tentatively named Anthracite Hotel.
The city’s zoning board on Tuesday approved variances for smaller and fewer parking stalls at a vacant lot across from the hotel site in the 500 block of Walnut Street — 117 spaces at about 17 feet in length, down from 150 spaces at 20 feet. The board also granted permission for a smaller loading dock on the proposed hotel building — 10 feet, down from 12 feet.
Andrew Twiggar, the city native pursuing the project through his firm Lark Berger Ventures, said much planning remains before the hotel site is shovel-ready. He estimated the project cost at $7.8 million and said a hotel chain will brand and manage the property.
The project blends old and new. According to Twiggar, a former mill building on-site will be renovated and connected to a brand-new four-story structure constructed on the footprint of the former Coal Hole night club which was left abandoned in ruins for years. The planned parking lot is directly across the street, a dirt lot once used for the night club.
The 35,000-square-foot hotel proposal features 65 guest rooms, a new lobby space connecting two structures, fitness center, restaurant and a rooftop observation deck. The project site is visible from the Cameron Bridge on the city’s north end. It’s easily accessible from state highways 61, 125 and 225.
“The old adage is location, location, location. With the advent of GPS, that adage gets thrown out to some degree,” Twiggar said.
Lark Berger also acquired the former Jones Hardware building in the downtown and the former VFW building just off Independence near the post office. Both are in need of repair. Another boutique hotel is planned for the old Jones building while the VFW building is a passion-restoration project, Twiggar said.
The state, last year, awarded $2 million toward the hotel projects.
Make no mistake, location is crucial.
The Anthracite Hotel site is located along the designated route in Shamokin on which off-road vehicles like four-wheelers and dirtbikes can travel on specific times: Fridays through Sundays, largely during the daytime operating hours of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.
City council members adopted an ordinance in August approving the route and access times. It takes effect later this fall and is an evolution of the coordinated access allowed on occasion the past few years utilizing an abandoned street just a short distance from downtown Independence Street.
Councilmember Jennifer Seidel works at the Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Shamokin. She said families visiting from out of town for weddings and funerals find themselves booking rooms in Danville and elsewhere.
“This is a fantastic opportunity. We have a definite need for it,” Seidel said of the proposed hotel.
Twiggar said the hotel parking lot will be designed to accommodate passenger vehicles, large pickups and trailers used to tow off-road vehicles.
The hotel itself will rely on business from AOAA. That’s the main driver, Twiggar said. It’s not the only driver, though.
Betsy Kramer coordinates ongoing revitalization efforts through her role with SEDA-COG. The AOAA is on pace to again top its attendance record despite the pandemic, she said; something operations director Dave Porzi confirmed recently. Knoebel’s Amusement Resort is a national draw, averaging 1.3 million visitors prior to the pandemic, she said.
The Valley Gun & Country Club, Bloomsburg Fair and Weiser state forest all draw outside visitors to the region.
“So many people, especially in the city, are saying ‘why would anyone put a hotel here?’” Kramer said. “People are already coming here.”
Northumberland County has campgrounds, bed-and-breakfast places and a single motel in Paxinos. It doesn’t have a traditional hotel. Visitors staying the weekend to ride at the AOAA end up booking hotels in Schuylkill County or across the Susquehanna River in the Shamokin Dam area. Aside from destinations and public events, Kramer said there’s a need for lodging and event space for weddings, funerals and other family events.
“It means more to us than just having a hotel,” said Mayor John Brown, an initial opponent of the AOAA who’s since championed the recreation development.
Existing restaurants and taverns opened or expanded in the past year and new businesses are starting to pop up; niche retail and restaurant ventures along with a medical marijuana dispensary.
“People are seeing an opportunity to invest money early. This is going to grow our economy here in the next two years,” Brown said.