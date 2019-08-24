SUNBURY — Dinosaur lovers at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School will be able to see how they measure up against a sauropod fossil when Shikellamy School District resumes classes on Sept. 3.
A 5 1/2-foot fossilized camarasaurus femur bone discovered in Colorado was added this week to the school's science center. The exhibit, which was installed in September 2015 by Barry and April James, already features a life-sized replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, 30 unique fossils and a pelvic bone of a sauropod.
"I love it, my kids love it," said Parent-Teacher Organization President Rachel Renn, of Sunbury. "My 3-year-old obsesses over the exhibit and likes to sneak down here all the time when we have meetings."
Her daughters, Sadie, 6, and Charlotte, 8, were both in awe as they looked at the bone taller than they are. Their brother, Daniel Renn, 3, ran around the display where a button-up dinosaur shirt.
"It's huge!" said Charlotte Renn, a third-grader.
The donation was made by local business owners who wished to remain anonymous. They purchased the fossil from Barry and April James, owners of Prehistoric Journeys outside Sunbury, in 2003. Barry and April James installed the new display of the femur fossil this week.
"It is very generous on their part," said Principal Todd VanKirk. "They love seeing the kids come in and get excited about the dinosaur bones. They want to see kids excited about science, which in schools is hard to do. When you come in and see something like this, you can't help but get excited."
The camarasaurus is an extinct herbivorous sauropod that lived 150 million years ago during the Jurassic Period. The long-necked dinosaur is the most common of the giant sauropods found in North America. The largest species can reach a length of 75 feet tall and a weight of 51.8 tons. For comparison, an African elephant can weigh up to seven tons.
Barry and April James provided a seven-foot ruler so students can measure their height against the femur and a framed drawing of a camarasaurus with information about it.
"The students are already so proud of their exhibit and share it with every other school team that visits the Chief Shikellamy gym for sports events," said April James. "It is certain they are going to go bananas when they see the femur."
They said they also put together a proposal to take the second femur to the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg where the fossil would be installed. It would be dedicated to the late state Rep. Merle Phillips and his successor, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, for being instrumental in the temporary display of 84-foot-long Apollo the Bronto diplodocus at the State Capitol in 2010.
Barry and April James and their team have worked on more than 155 dinosaurs and extinct mammal skeletons on their property outside Sunbury. Their work includes Tristan the Tyrannosaurus rex, the 41-foot-long, 15-foot-tall skeleton—the replica skull is displayed at Chief Shikellamy; Apollo the Bronto diplodocus that was displayed in the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and the Sunbury National Guard Armory in 2010; and Einstein the Apatosaurus that was initially exhibited in Dubai followed by setting it up at a new museum in Monterey, Mexico, in 2007.