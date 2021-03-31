DANVILLE — As of Tuesday, only 10 people in Montour County have applied for rental assistance, said Greg Molter, director of planning and human services.
"Their cases are being reviewed," he said.
Montour County was awarded a $1.2 million grant by the state, for rental assistance, and County Commissioner Ken Holdren is urging those in need (and who qualify) to apply for help, before those funds run out.
"Once the funds are gone, that's it for the money available in that program to Montour County residents," Holdren said.
The funds allocated for Montour County are available to help renters who need to pay back rent and utilities.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For eligible households, the program offers rental and utility assistance to help Pennsylvanians avoid eviction or loss of utility service.
The program, Molter said, "will allow us to help qualified persons pay those who owe rent and/or utility fees as far back as March 13, 2020. The program also allows for funding those who qualify, with a security deposit and up to three months rent for getting into a new place."
Renters or their landlords may apply.
The applications and financial legwork is being handled by Central Susquehanna Opportunities. They will collect what is necessary, the documentation needed, such as a copy of the lease, earned income. They will walk a person through the process.
Residents in need of that financial help for back rent, utilities and who are facing homelessness, or need to rent another location can contact CSO at 570-644-6575, ext 171 for more information, or go complete the application online at www.compass.state.pa.us/Compass.Web/RAP/Application.
A case worker will review it and contact you, Molter said.
In most programs of this type, Molter said, the cutoff is 30 percent of the average median income, in this program the cutoff is 80 percent of the average median income.
As an example, Molter said a family of four could bring in $50,000 a year and potentially still qualify for rental assistance if they are in the arrears or are having difficulty moving forward, up to three months, with rent.