DANVILLE — Montour County has been awarded a $1.2 million grant by the state, for rental assistance, and at Tuesday morning's commissioner's meeting Greg Molter, director of planning and human services, urged those in need (who qualify) to apply for help, before those funds run out.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For eligible households, the program offers rental and utility assistance to help Pennsylvanians avoid eviction or loss of utility service.
"This program is only for renters," Molter emphasized. "If you are a renter and also pay PPL or UGI a separate bill you can fill out an application and get assistance on that. Back to and including March, 2020 to the present. As long as you can document that you are in the arrears."
There are qualifications. In most programs of this type, Molter said, the cutoff is 30 percent of the average median income, in this program the cutoff is 80 percent of the average median income.
As an example, Molter said a family of four could bring in $50,000 a year and potentially still qualify for rental assistance if they are in the arrears or are having difficulty moving forward, up to three months, with rent.
The applications and financial legwork is being handled by Central Susquehanna Opportunities. They will collect what is necessary, the documentation needed, such as a copy of the lease, earned income. They will walk a person through the process.
"Just for the record," Commissioner Ken Holdren interjected, "we have been using their services for some time, as has other municipalities in the region."
Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Molter said, "CSO has agreed to administer this program for us. To have a body present in our office to help with assisting folks who can't go online and fill out the information, or are unfamiliar with it."
"We're encouraging people to apply," Holdren said. "We think it will help a lot of our residents."
Information is presently available on the county website at montourco.org.