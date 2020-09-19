Disconnected: More Valley youth not working or in school

Alexice King left her job as a personal care aid and medical technician at Rockwell Retirement Center in Milton earlier this year because she said she was nervous about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 22-year-old New Columbia woman saw an increase in cases across the Valley and she didn't want to be exposed to the virus and bring it home. There were no cases at her workplace but the risk didn't seem worth it, she said.
"My significant other has severe asthma and his family has conditions and we do not want to expose them," said the 2016 graduate of Milton Area School District. "I have to make an income somehow and finding a job has been difficult. I definitely have some worries about going back into health care."
King, who is now involved with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s YES to the Future and WATCH programs, is part of a growing number of young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are not employed, in school or in the military.
A new analysis of Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center shows that "between February and June 2020, the share of young adults who are neither enrolled in school nor employed — a measure some refer to as the “disconnection rate” — has more than doubled." Most of the increase is related to job loss among young workers.
At the beginning of 2020, the share of Americans ages 16 to 24 who were “disconnected” from work and school mirrored rates from the previous year. But between March and April, the share jumped significantly, from 12 percent to 20 percent. By June 2020, 28 percent of youths — or 10.3 million young people — were neither in school nor the workplace, according to the Pew Research Center.
The rate of 28 percent is the highest ever observed for June dating back to 1989, when the data first became available, according to the Pew Research Center.
"Most of the 8 percentage point increase in detachment from June 2019 to June 2020 can be attributed to coronavirus-related job loss among young workers, as the share enrolled in school has remained relatively stable, aside from seasonal patterns," Pew Research Center reported. "The steep increase in youth detachment from February to June is fairly widespread. It includes both men and women, each major racial and ethnic group, those living in metropolitan and rural areas, and high school and college-aged students (16 to 19 and 20 to 24, respectively)."
More than 4 million fewer youths were employed in June 2020 compared with a year earlier. The share of youths aged 16-to-24 enrolled in school or college in both 2019 and 2020 was 39%, according to Pew data.
Earlier analyses from the Pew Research Center have shown that young adults are among the most likely to have suffered virus-related job loss, according to the Pew Research Center.
The state Department of Labor & Industry reported that employment for people age 16-to-24 jumped from 8.9 percent in March to 14 percent in August. Comparatively, it was 8.2 percent in March 2019 and 9 percent in August 2019.
CSIU programs
King started with the two programs at CSIU in early August. A friend recommended the programs after she started struggling financially.
YES to the Future, a program designed to develop the potential of young adults by improving educational achievement, helping them prepare for and succeed in employment and providing 12 months of follow-up services, is available for young adults ages 16 to 24 who are not enrolled in school and reside in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. The program is funded through the Central PA Workforce Development Corporation and the state Department of Labor and Industry, and partnered with the PA CareerLink, according to Paula Dickey, YES to the Future program manager.
The WATCH Project provides a variety of academic and social support services to help people like her enter or move up in a nursing career pathway. This has allowed King to start enrollment in the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center in Lewisburg
"So far, it's helped me quite a bit," said King. "They've given me training and helped me find a secure job, helped me enroll in classes to touch up on grammar and helped me with financing."
Through YES To The Future, Dickey and Katherine Vastine, who is both the WATCH Project program manager and CARES leadership coordinator, participants are connected with a career counselor and are offered paid internships, leadership skills development, job searching skills, job shadowing or on the job training, among other skills. They help participants gather necessary documents, clothing and other aspects for employment. Once they are employed, they follow up with 12 months of service.
"They're definitely our future," said Dickey. "There's a lot of opportunity for them out there and this is something they may not be aware of. They're not aware of the labor market and what is their backyard and what the possibilities are."
Some of the young adults have anxiety over COVID-19. Some young adults have barriers like ill family members that they don't want to bring exposure to. Some have lost their jobs and they're hoping to go back to their original jobs, said Vastine.
Some of the individuals are from the restaurant industry, which has been hit hard, said Dickey.
Natasha Farr, 19, a graduate of Benton School District in 2019, wanted to start her own carpentry business, but it didn't work out for her last year. At CareerLink, her career counselor suggested Yes To The Future and it helped her find a job for the last year. Now, Farr enrolled in Luzerne County Community College in Berwick for business management technology, but she had to quit her full-time job and get a part-time job.
"If I didn't go into this program, I wouldn't have found the job where I'm at," said Farr. "They checked on me every week to make sure I was happy."
The programs at CareerLink and CSIU are "amazing," she said.
"I wish people would know about it more," she said. "They helped me so much. I wouldn't be where I am without them right now."
United Way priorities
One of the priorities of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, even before the pandemic, has been to increase the percentage of teens and young adults who are employed and in school, according to Seth Joseph, Director of Development and Marketing for the United Way.
In 2018, the United Way developed its goals with data from the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation, among them was to increase the number of youth ages 15-to-24 enrolled in secondary and post-secondary school by 5 percent (from 64.8 percent to 69.8 percent) by 2028. Additionally, the goal is to decrease the number of youth ages 16-24 who are unemployed by 2 percent (7.08 percent to 5.08 percent) in the same time frame.
"It's an important goal at any time," said Joseph.
The goals allow for young people to rise above health concerns, poverty rates and mental health issues, he said.
The United Way has been addressing those needs through the organization of hot spot locations for those who don’t have access to high-speed internet. This allows for job searching, filling out forms for schools and other needs associated with access to the internet, said Joseph.
The Valley depends on young adults
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce believes that it is important to address this recent disconnection rate because the future of our Valley’s success depends on the success of young adults as they grow in the workforce, said spokesperson Vanessa M. Venios.
"Early results from our ongoing member survey suggest that more than 25 percent of respondents believe retaining and recruiting workers is a top concern," she said. "The Chamber has a variety of programs that address workforce in the Valley including our Young Americans Program and the GSV Young Professionals."
The Young Americans Program is "among the longest-established, if not the longest, student recognition program" of its type in our state, she said.
The GSV Young Professionals mission is to strive to "connect like-minded individuals with networking, professional development & volunteer opportunities in social settings, making the Valley a better place to live, work and play," she said.
GSV Young Professionals leader Phil DeRose, supervisor of business analytics at UPMC Susquehanna, is optimistic about the workforce in the Valley.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic more physicians and skilled medical professionals are seeking out employment in our more rural Valley," said DeRose. "COVID-19 has been tough but having more medical professionals locally is surely a silver lining.”
At Susquehanna University
The enrollment for Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove is at 2,213 compared to 2,282 in the fall of 2019, according to DJ Menifee, the vice president for enrollment and student financial services at SU.
Menifee said reasons have varied for the slight decline, but most students have taken a leave of absence or deferred for a semester due to COVID, either fiscal concerns, the potential risks of returning to a physical campus, concerns of navigating a hybrid or remote learning environment and the impact of cancellation of athletic programs.
"I think it will be a long-term impact," said Menifee. "The longer the pandemic lasts, the longer the impact from an economic standpoint will be. Families will be in a position to make tougher decisions if higher education is even an option at all."
Some students have dropped from the enrollment due to staying at home, finding a job and helping the family with finances, said Menifee.
University officials are already looking at next year's semester in order to try to meet the needs of students, he said.
"The pandemic did bring an opportunity to light in the space of technology," said Menifee. "We switched to virtual engagement really quickly and those things have worked out really well. If the environment goes back to a sense of normalcy, I think our virtual engagement won't be going away even if we go back to in-person learning."
Enrollment steady, comparable
Robert Midkiff, vice president for strategic initiatives at Bucknell University, said the university’s enrollment is "steady and comparable to other semesters.”
"We have a few more students taking a one-semester leave of absence this fall than we normally do — on average about 20 students take a one-semester leave of absence — with 56 students opting to take a leave rather than enroll for in-person classes on campus or take courses remotely,” said Midkiff. "We have about 350 students taking classes remotely but they are full enrolled students."
Bucknell opened the 2020-21 academic year with an enrollment of 3,724 students, including 30 graduate students. Due to the pandemic, students were given the option to take classes remotely this fall and 338 chose to do so, meaning 3,386 originally returned to campus, he said.
"Most of the students who took a leave this semester did so because of COVID,” said Midkiff. "But it is important to note that almost all students who take a leave return."
The Pew report reflects the fear over one's safety of going to college amid a global pandemic; and the economic hardship that has both reduced household income and limited employment opportunities for young people due to a rise in unemployment, he said.
Midkiff expects things to return to normal once there is a vaccine and more effective treatment for COVID and how fast the economy recovers.
Confidence in data
Dr. James Catino, the administrative director of the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township who has a doctoral degree in Workforce Education and Development, said he is confident that the data from the Pew Research Center "accurately reflected both the decrease in post-secondary enrollment and lack of family-sustaining employment."
However, he said the root cause following the onset of the pandemic, of both decreases, are not connected.
"The decrease in post-secondary matriculation most likely resulted from the secondary closure and the separation of the student from teachers and counselors for a prolonged period," said Catino. "Many post-secondary institutions altered already burdensome enrollment processes. The lack of available gainful employment is a direct result of the economic impact caused by the closings or limitations imposed by government. There are also work-eligible people who fear catching the virus at a workplace, so they elect to remain unemployed."
At SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, some students entered the workforce during the shutdown in the spring, said Administrative Director Jen Hain.
"Others are starting to look for work now," Hain said.
School to Career Coordinator Joe Weisser told Hain there was an uptick in SUN Tech students calling for assistance with job placements.