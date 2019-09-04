SELINSGROVE — The duct work at the Selinsgrove Elementary School has been inspected to test the air quality, said District Superintendent Chad Cohrs on Wednesday. "And the results," he said, "show that there is no evidence of any type of growth in the system, and that the duct work is in good condition."
There is some minor dust accumulation in a few locations, the inspection revealed. "No recommendations were made for any duct cleaning at this point," Cohrs said.
The decision to inspect the vents resulted from comments made by former elementary school teacher Lisa Neff, who, said at the board of director’s August meeting, "that poor air circulation might have contributed to her severe respiratory illnesses in recent years."
The air ducts were “scoped, via inserted camera," Cohrs said.”
Following this procedure the air quality will be retested and a log of the air filter replacement dates will also be kept.
“I too was concerned about the air quality,” said board member Kenneth Teats, who serves on the buildings and grounds committee.