Early returns on a survey of parents of the Danville Area School District show the majority of parents are comfortable with students returning to in-person classes in August.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle she had already received 798 responses to the survey sent out Thursday to about 1,200 families in the district. The emailed survey — also available on the district's app — was sent to parents to gauge their opinion about students returning to school in the fall and what conditions would be acceptable to them.
"We want to have the data so we can have a plan and be prepared," Boyle said Friday afternoon. "I've worked on data for years and it was important for us to do the survey."
The 11 questions included asking parents about their comfort levels with their children going back to school, what their greatest concerns were about their children returning to their buildings and if they would send their children to school if they are required to wear masks in the classroom. The survey also asked for parents' opinions about their children's experience with distance learning this spring.
"I thought it was a great survey," said Elizabeth Pitcavage, of Mahoning Township. "I think it's really nice they're asking parents their opinions. It's very respectful."
She added, "You just have to do whatever is going to be safe for the adults and the students in the building. Kids would love to see their teachers, but you have to do whatever is best."
Another mom, Elizabeth McDonough, said she needs more information before she knows if she should send her two daughters back to school.
"I need to see a plan first before I can make any decision," McDonough, also of Mahoning Township, said. "I want to know what school will look like."
She said it would be really difficult for younger children — her daughter Alaina is currently in fifth grade, daughter Ella is in first — if they have to wear masks or did not have recess.
"I can't imagine trying to teach and trying to keep kids from touching each other," said McDonough, who also is a substitute teacher.
She said high school and maybe middle school students might tolerate wearing a mask in school, but young children would not.
One option mentioned during the survey was virtual learning. Pitcavage said her kids don't love online school because they want to be at school with their teachers and friends, but, "The school has done a great job, all things considered."
Elizabeth Pitcavage and her husband, Jim, are the parents three school-age children and a preschooler — Lilly, currently in eighth grade; Jack, fourth; Lucy, first; and James.
The nearly 800 responses in hand by Friday included many from parents with multiple students in the district. As of 12:30 Friday, she said responses spread out across the district's four schools, including 256 from students in primary school, 301 from the intermediate, 283 from the middle school and 324 from high school.
Boyle said 63 percent of parents were "very" or "somewhat" comfortable returning in August. Nearly 52 percent reported they were ready for traditional face-to-face teaching with safety measures.
Boyle said she hoped to wrap up the data accumulation by next week. She also plans to create a survey for the district's teachers before administrators move forward with a plan for the fall.
