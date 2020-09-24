SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office received a phone call from a 55-year-old Shamokin woman who reported a scam attempt from a letter.
The letter, bearing the IRS logo and appearing official in nature, advised the recipient that the IRS was holding a $3,500,00 certified cashier's check issued in the resident's name until certain irregularities could be rectified. The prize was the result of alleged winnings from a company called International Sweepstakes Ltd., the DA said.
When the resident became skeptical, the scammer began sending her a series of emails attempting to justify the winnings and attempted to have her complete a form geared toward gathering personal information from her. The scammer also asked her to pay $900, which would cover expenses related to processing the transaction, the DA said.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz advises the public that nearly all scams operate this way. The scammer will attempt to get you to pay a fee in order to collect a prize or will gather sufficient personal information from you in order to gain access to one of your accounts.
The public should be extremely suspicious when asked to provide social security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone, the DA said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER