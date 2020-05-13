SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning of a Facebook scam.
On May 11, a 79-year-old Mount Carmel resident informed Detective Degg Stark that a scammer pretending to be two known Facebook friends advised that she qualified for a $150,000 government payment if she was willing to pay a $1,500 processing fee.
The scammer asked her to call a phone number to claim the benefit, which she did, with the intent of gathering additional information from the suspect. She provided a fictitious last name, date of birth and home address to the scammer. The scammer told her he would need to run the information through the database to determine if she qualified. A short time later, he told her all the information she provided was confirmed and she was eligible for the money, according to the DA's office.
The resident made an excuse to end the conversation and contacted the police as well as her friends who denied sending the messages, the DA's office reported.
The DA's office advises all citizens to carefully consider what is posted on Facebook or other social media accounts. Avoid mentioning a physical home address, date of birth, social security number, bank and credit card numbers. Never post information about planned trips of vacations.
If you suspect your account was compromised, change your password immediately. Be sure the password contains a combination of upper and lower case letters and at least one numeral and one symbol. Consider using two-factor authentication, which will provide you to enter a security code sent to your phone or email account in order to confirm you are the individual entitled to access the account, the DA's office advised.
If you suspect a scammer is pretending to be a Facebook friend, please notify the friend by phone and ask the person to follow the aforementioned advice. Facebook has features that allow the account to be more private and secure, the DA's office advised.
