SUNBURY — Valley district attorneys say they will prosecute anyone pulling pranks during the continued COVID-19 crisis.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said they followed a case prosecuted by Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis last week in which a Hanover Township woman was jailed and charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction. Police said the woman deliberately coughed and spit on produce in a grocery store while claiming she had COVID-19.
"Now is not the time to play games," Matulewicz said. "This is a situation to be taken very seriously and we will aggressively prosecute crimes of this nature."
Matulewicz said he hasn't received any calls pertaining to any pranks yet, but his office is ready if that time would come.
"We have an obligation to our senior citizens. Those of us that are blessed with youth and may not be affected by this have an obligation to our senior citizens to comply," he said.
Salavantis said Margaret Chirko was arrested after police were dispatched to a local supermarket for reports of a female deliberately coughing and spitting on produce claiming she had coronavirus.
Chirko was sent to Luzerne County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
"Fighting crime involves collaboration between the public and the police," Salavantis said. "This is never more true than in times of great distress like the current COVID-19 crisis. While we take every crime seriously, we want the public to know that we will strive to prosecute anyone taking advantage of this emergency situation or utilizing it for their amusement to the fullest extent of applicable law."
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said he agreed with the other district attorneys.
"We are all in this together and any knucklehead that wants to add to the stress or financial stress will face full consequences," he said.