TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run students who are learning from home are able to receive free and reduced lunches from the district if they are eligible.
Although a majority of "free and reduced" Warrior Run School District students are attending in-person, due to current instructional models, said Jonathan Hall, food service supervisor, "those that are free and reduced and elected a cyber or synchronous solution have been encouraged to reach out to the foodservice department to arrange meals if they are needed."
The district has been able to successfully coordinate with every family that has been in need and continues to encourage families to reach out should a need arise, Hall said.
Within school buildings, the district has made "some great efforts to streamline our service and take every reasonable precaution to ensure our students are getting healthy, delicious, and filling meals," Hall said. "The streamlining has allowed us to better focus our efforts on serving our students the best that we absolutely can through this tremendously difficult time."
