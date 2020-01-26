SUNBURY — Several hundred people poured into the Shikellamy High School auditorium Saturday to pay their respects to former Shikellamy Superintendent Brett Misavage, who passed away Jan. 7 in South Carolina.
The memorial service was held by Misavage's wife, Jennifer Misavage, who spoke to her late husband during the more than an hour memorial.
"Look at all the people here to celebrate you," she said. "I told you, you were a rock star."
Jennifer Misavage spoke to the crowd and said her husband was not only a boss in the district but a friend.
"I know you are looking down on all of us today," she said. "Brett wanted everyone to be successful and I could tell a million stories, but you all know what kind of a man he was."
Jennifer Misavage even made the crowd laugh at times when she told the story of how the couple met.
"It was the winter of 1989 and all I knew was he was the pitcher on the baseball team," she said. "He came to my apartment to pick me up and he was wearing gold chains, a green sweater, baggie jeans and loafers. We were together ever since and got married on June 8, 1991. He was smart, funny and he knew how to give a kiss."
Brett Misavage's lifelong friend, Carl Albertson, took to the stage and told story after story about how the two were inseparable for 20 years.
"Brett was great at everything he did," Albertson said.
Brett Misavage's former secretary and current district employee Beth Zeigler spoke about how she became close to the Misavage family through the years.
"My heart stings when I go to send him a text and realize he can't read it," Zeigler said. "I don't care though because I will still continue to send him text messages."
Former Shikellamy High School Principal Mick Hubicki said he and Brett Misavage were not just colleagues, but friends.
"Brett never complained about his health and he never blamed anyone," a tearful Hubicki said. "Brett made an impact on all of us."
Brett Misavage, 51, a former 1989 draft pick for Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, also served as Chief Shikellamy principal for 15 years and with the district for nearly 30.
Brett Misavage, who recently moved to South Carolina, served as Shikellamy’s superintendent after he was appointed by the board in 2016. Misavage announced he had health issues and took a sabbatical in June 2018 in hopes his health would improve and he would be able to return to work.
"Who would have thought he would pass up the Atlanta Braves for the Shikellamy Braves," teacher Eric Attinger said during the service.
Several Shikellamy teachers praised Brett Misavage for his leadership and referred to him as "the man," but it was Brett's wife, Jennifer Misavage's words about her late husband that touched the crowd the most.
"No matter who the person was, you (Brett) treated everyone the same," Jennifer Misavage said. "You were my everything and you left me with wonderful memories."