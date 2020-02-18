LEWISBURG — The superintendent search continues at Lewisburg Area School District.
The district received 22 applications by the Jan. 13 deadline, according to school board President Jordan Fetzer.
Fetzer said the board is narrowing the field and has already conducted interviews. He couldn’t say when a vote to fill the position will be held.
The successful applicant will replace Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September. Skalka’s resignation is effective June 30, the end of the 2019-20 school year.
— ERIC SCICCHTANO